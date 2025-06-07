Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp Trading Up 3.3%

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $208.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.25. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on Provident Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Provident Bancorp

About Provident Bancorp

(Free Report)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.