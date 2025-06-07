Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $97,000 Holdings in CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CervoMed were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRVO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in CervoMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CervoMed by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CervoMed alerts:

CervoMed Price Performance

CervoMed stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.73. CervoMed Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $22.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CervoMed ( NASDAQ:CRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 44.11% and a negative net margin of 118.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that CervoMed Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on CervoMed from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jones Trading raised CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CervoMed from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on CervoMed from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CervoMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRVO

CervoMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.