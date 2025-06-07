Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $159,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 421.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 108,173 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 201,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of BYM opened at $10.39 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

