Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

REKR opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 119.85% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

Featured Stories

