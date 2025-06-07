Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,720 Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pyxis Oncology were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,980,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,228 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 601,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 219,100 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 140,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 133,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 8.9%

NASDAQ PYXS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.18. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Pyxis Oncology

About Pyxis Oncology

(Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.