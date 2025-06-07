Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 26,663 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,663 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aemetis from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Aemetis Price Performance

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $1.95 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Aemetis

(Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.