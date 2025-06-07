Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

