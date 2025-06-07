Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JILL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in J.Jill by 1,507.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J.Jill by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in J.Jill by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

JILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $258.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.60. J.Jill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.33 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 71.30%. Equities research analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

