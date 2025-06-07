Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,854 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amprius Technologies were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

AMPX stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMPX

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 27,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,055.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,033,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,805.95. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 69,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $169,579.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,731.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,747 shares of company stock valued at $286,125 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.