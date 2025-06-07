Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Values Added Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0%

NULC stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.01. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

