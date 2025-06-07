Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,159,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NUMV opened at $35.40 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.