Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

NVVE stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $4.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 389.87% and a negative return on equity of 1,604.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

