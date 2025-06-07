NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Dogwood Wealth Management LLC

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,082 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

