OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.46 and traded as low as $8.40. OFS Capital shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 26,526 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

OFS Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $113.23 million, a P/E ratio of -93.88 and a beta of 1.31.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. Analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.09%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 130,533.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the period. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

