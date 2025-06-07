OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 5,760.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,869 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,413,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,311,000 after purchasing an additional 203,129 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,174,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,701,000 after purchasing an additional 844,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,182,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,554,000 after purchasing an additional 258,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,562,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,933,000 after purchasing an additional 807,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,835.92. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,643.92. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE opened at $43.80 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

