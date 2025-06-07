Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stake Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 767.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 95,054 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Olin by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,305,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,127,000 after buying an additional 97,980 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Olin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. Mizuho set a $23.00 price objective on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Olin from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $19.95 on Friday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $52.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.86%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

