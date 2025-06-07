Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Onestream were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onestream by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

In other Onestream news, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $811,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,009,443 shares in the company, valued at $27,931,287.81. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,600. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OS stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. Onestream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. Onestream’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

OS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Onestream in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Onestream from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Onestream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

