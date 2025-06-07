Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.08 and traded as high as C$38.85. Open Text shares last traded at C$38.18, with a volume of 993,598 shares changing hands.

Open Text Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.06.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp grew out of a technology project involving the Oxford English Dictionary at Canada’s University of Waterloo in the mid-1980s. Its software allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information (such as documents, e-mail, presentations). The company is based in Ontario, Canada.

