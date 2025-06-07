Oppenheimer Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $44.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Braze Stock Down 17.6%

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $29.73 on Friday. Braze has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $62,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,052.74. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Astha Malik sold 13,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $482,944.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,395 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,212.60. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Braze by 148.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 64,093 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Braze by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Braze by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 772,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,343,000 after buying an additional 129,298 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

