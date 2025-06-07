Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,681 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Orion Office REIT ( NYSE:ONL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,670.45. This represents a 57.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Mcdowell acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 293,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,859.60. This trade represents a 4.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 61,446 shares of company stock worth $147,092. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

