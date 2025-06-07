Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 3,561.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 61,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.79. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In other news, Director Scott V. Fainor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.17 per share, with a total value of $93,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,396 shares in the company, valued at $417,553.32. This trade represents a 28.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Brunner bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,817.10. This trade represents a 5.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $201,485. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ORRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

