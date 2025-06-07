OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total transaction of $205,045.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,394.85. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $4,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,254,237. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,371 shares of company stock worth $9,547,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 252.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $226.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. OSI Systems has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $234.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.53.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

