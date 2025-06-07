Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 198.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,463,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,272,000 after buying an additional 451,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ovintiv by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,562,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,265,000 after acquiring an additional 683,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,732.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,087 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

