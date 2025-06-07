Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $616.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $1,662,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,482,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,859,037.45. This trade represents a 2.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 625,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,150. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 758.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Featured Stories

