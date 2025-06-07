Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

PARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Par Pacific from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.54). Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Par Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 70.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Articles

