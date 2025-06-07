PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,307,000 after acquiring an additional 644,920 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,011,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,392,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after acquiring an additional 264,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,490 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $69,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $822,964.80. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PAR opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -266.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $41.86 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

