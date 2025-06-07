Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,651 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 2,005,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,432,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,945,000 after buying an additional 73,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after buying an additional 176,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,118,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,050,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after buying an additional 144,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Down 1.0%

MP opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MP

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $13,115,104.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,153,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,650,039.66. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,924. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,792 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,567 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.