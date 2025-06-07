Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Universal Display by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,123,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $151.31 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $103.70 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.70. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.