Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,255 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 178.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEPC. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.42%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

