Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,604 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 102.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $2,543,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1,569.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,110 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF opened at $26.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.71 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

