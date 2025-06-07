Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 451 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Moderna by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Moderna by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $153.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 110.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

