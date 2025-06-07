Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 739 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Aptiv by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:APTV opened at $66.69 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

