Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Celestica by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.82.

Shares of CLS opened at $120.78 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $144.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

