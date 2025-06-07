Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in FOX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

