Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 686.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.