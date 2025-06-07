Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 744.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.2%

HLI opened at $176.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.82. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.14 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.27.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

