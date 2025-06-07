Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,344,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,062,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,117,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15,932.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,118,000 after acquiring an additional 334,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22,146.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 290,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $201.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $222.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.40.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

