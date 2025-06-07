Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 208 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,152,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 31,670 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,024,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $54.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $32,217.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,567.40. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

