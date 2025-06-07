Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,514 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1,652.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 533,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 502,678 shares during the period. 111 Capital bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.7%

KEY stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -482.35%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Get Our Latest Report on KEY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.