Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 414 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 112.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 783 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $112.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.30. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $169.12.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.07 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $55,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $629,136.68. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.76 per share, with a total value of $307,563.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,196.80. This represents a 50.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens cut their price target on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

