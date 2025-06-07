Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,767,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,108,000 after buying an additional 2,937,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,382,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1,036.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,171,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,518,000 after buying an additional 1,068,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,212,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,895,000 after buying an additional 1,020,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after buying an additional 990,362 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.19.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ADC opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.45%.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.