Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 617.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $2,321,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 191,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 95,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

