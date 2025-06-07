Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 50,377,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,469,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,359,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,870,000 after buying an additional 2,803,920 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $72,450,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,548,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,306,000 after buying an additional 662,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,904,000 after buying an additional 502,370 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.82%.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.