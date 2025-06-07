Parallel Advisors LLC Has $101,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $81.68.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

