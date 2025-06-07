Parallel Advisors LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 66,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.38 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1973 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

