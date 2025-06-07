Parallel Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $142,222.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,391.20. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,507 shares of company stock worth $1,283,528. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of SOFI opened at $14.24 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

