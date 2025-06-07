Parallel Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

