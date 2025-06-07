Parallel Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $20,905,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.7%

GXO Logistics stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

