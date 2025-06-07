Parallel Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Entegris by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

ENTG opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $92.58. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

