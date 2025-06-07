Parallel Advisors LLC Has $118,000 Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS stock opened at $180.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.16 and its 200-day moving average is $209.09. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

